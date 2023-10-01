Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $141.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average is $146.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

