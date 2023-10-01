Jmac Enterprises LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $213.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.14.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

