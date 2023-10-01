Jmac Enterprises LLC Takes $376,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $985,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $57.22 and a 12-month high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

