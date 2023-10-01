JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YY shares. BOCOM International cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

View Our Latest Report on YY

JOYY Stock Performance

JOYY stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.62. JOYY has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $547.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.69 million. JOYY had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOYY will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 24.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 55.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 515,339 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in JOYY by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,230,000 after acquiring an additional 576,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JOYY by 169.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 751,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.