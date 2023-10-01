JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $112.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.27.

NYSE SNX opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $58,502.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,781.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,738,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,781.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

