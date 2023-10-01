Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 1,318 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $47,110,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,036.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 863,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHR opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

