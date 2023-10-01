Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 76 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $208.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.10 and its 200-day moving average is $213.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

