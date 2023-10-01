Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys 1,052 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

