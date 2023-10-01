Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $157,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

