Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.