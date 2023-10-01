Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 209,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $159.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average is $161.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

