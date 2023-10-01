Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 623,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 102,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 99,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $446,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $43.78 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

