Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AMT opened at $164.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $158.17 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.99.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.38%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

