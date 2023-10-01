Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Up 44.8% in September

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,300 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the August 31st total of 532,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Kelly Services's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 750.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 38.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 71.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,388 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

