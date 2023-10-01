Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 175 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

