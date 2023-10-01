Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $263.44 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.