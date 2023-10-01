Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 565.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW opened at $691.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $484.52 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

