Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $236,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ITB opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average of $79.32. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

