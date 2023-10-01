Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $263,000 in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 15.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,976,335 shares in the company, valued at $59,863,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $23.25 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.