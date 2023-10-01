Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 142.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,741,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,783,000 after buying an additional 1,612,682 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.