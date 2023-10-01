Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $167.38 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $181.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. HSBC started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

