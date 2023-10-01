Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $149.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $263.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.