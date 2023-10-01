Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 2,460 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

