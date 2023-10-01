Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 56,102 Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,102 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIXY. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of VIXY opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.58.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

