Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 4.0 %
KCDMY stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 160.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $776.22 million for the quarter.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.
