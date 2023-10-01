Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $420.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $414.13 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $250.90 and a 1 year high of $430.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.72.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,939. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,370,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

