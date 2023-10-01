Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 51.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

