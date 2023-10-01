La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of LFDJF stock remained flat at $32.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery, and online and PoS sports betting games in France and internationally. The company offers instant and draw games, as well as online poker. It also provides risk management services for sports betting operators; and operates a digital gaming platform.

