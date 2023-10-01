LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 3,190 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises 1.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $155.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $185.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $576,206.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at $18,803,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,858 shares of company stock valued at $22,448,152 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

