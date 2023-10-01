LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories
In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance
IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $437.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IDEXX Laboratories
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.