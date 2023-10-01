LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.67.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $437.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

