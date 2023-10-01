LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 4,217 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

