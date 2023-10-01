LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 63,885 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,885 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 1.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Derbend Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2,260.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100,493 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $56,477.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,819,636.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,620,619 shares of company stock worth $49,321,222 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

