LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in ResMed by 59,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after buying an additional 1,019,160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 170,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ResMed by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in ResMed by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 1.5 %

RMD opened at $147.87 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $136.20 and a one year high of $243.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at $56,005,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $3,851,782. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RMD. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

