LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $18.81 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.93.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $169.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.42.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

