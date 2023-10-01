LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 543.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 206,913 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 225,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,463,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Fiserv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fiserv Stock Performance
FISV stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.14.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
