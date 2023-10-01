LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $155,319,000 after buying an additional 483,917 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $12,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.55 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

