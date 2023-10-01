LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Increases Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $159.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.45 and a 200 day moving average of $268.35. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $152.43 and a one year high of $335.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.