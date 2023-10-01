LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.