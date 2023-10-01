LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 1,193 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 902.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,773,000 after purchasing an additional 921,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.1 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $240.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

