LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 4,775 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 29,020.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,019 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Evergy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

