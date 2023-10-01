LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,307 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 873,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $99,706,000 after acquiring an additional 205,561 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 267,457 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,608,000 after acquiring an additional 174,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2,638.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 931 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $126.76 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.87.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

