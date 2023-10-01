Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Increased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 7.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 7.0% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Lam Research by 7.4% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.50.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $626.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $664.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.71. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

