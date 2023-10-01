Lazari Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.1% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $57.61 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

