Lazari Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after acquiring an additional 906,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.40. The company had a trading volume of 695,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,897. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

