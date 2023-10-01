Lazari Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,153 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Starbucks comprises 0.9% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.83. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.