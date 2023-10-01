Lazari Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,699 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,080. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

