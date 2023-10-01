Lazari Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,265 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 63,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 697,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.