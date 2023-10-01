Lazari Capital Management Inc. Invests $587,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,204 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,747,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,388. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $140,058.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $140,058.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,912 shares of company stock valued at $20,231,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.