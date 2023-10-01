Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New $296,000 Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 673,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 90,213 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $2,101,723,000,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 108,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 60,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.63%.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.