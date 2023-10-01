Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New $336,000 Investment in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MESO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesoblast to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mesoblast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Mesoblast Trading Down 1.6 %

MESO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 40,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mesoblast Limited has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,061.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mesoblast

(Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.